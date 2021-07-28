Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Dover in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DOV. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $163.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a 52 week low of $101.54 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Dover by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Dover by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,426,000 after purchasing an additional 116,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Dover by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

