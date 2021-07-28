Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $6.06 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $6.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,742.52.

CMG opened at $1,835.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,484.05. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,110.30 and a 12 month high of $1,841.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $355,121,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,398 shares of company stock valued at $43,641,993. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.