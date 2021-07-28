Gentherm (THRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Gentherm to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Gentherm has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, analysts expect Gentherm to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.79. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

