CBRE Group (CBRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts expect CBRE Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $91.44.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.