Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.88 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DPZ. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.88.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $538.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $460.20. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,581.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.