Charter Communications (CHTR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHTR opened at $726.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $704.96. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $554.26 and a 12 month high of $749.31.

A number of analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.67.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

