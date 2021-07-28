$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to post sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $925.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.54.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $110.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.