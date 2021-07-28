Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.97.

NYSE:HOG opened at $39.62 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 18.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.