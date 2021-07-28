First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $22.44 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $22.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.13. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $981,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 24,095 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

