Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $112.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $116.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $74.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

