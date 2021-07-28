UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GCTAF. AlphaValue lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

GCTAF opened at $26.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.21. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

