JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HLFFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $99.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.02. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.80.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

