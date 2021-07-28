Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Securities

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Truist Securities in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $61.10 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $59.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,020,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494 in the last 90 days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.