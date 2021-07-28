Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.59 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. cut their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $33.60 on Monday. Medallia has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $226,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,941,576.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,902 shares of company stock worth $11,370,778. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medallia by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 6,046.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after buying an additional 938,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medallia by 4,325.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after buying an additional 807,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medallia in the 4th quarter worth about $22,592,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after buying an additional 666,054 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

