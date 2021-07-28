Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a $5.06 target price on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bankinter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

