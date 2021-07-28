Evercore ISI Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $261.80 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $317.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.63.

SQ opened at $251.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.40. The company has a market cap of $114.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a 1-year low of $123.32 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 877,061 shares of company stock valued at $198,496,558. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Square by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Square by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Square by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 84,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Square by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

