Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s current price.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xometry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $71.16 on Monday. Xometry has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $97.57.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

