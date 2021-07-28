Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DROOF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $5.34.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

