Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Iridium Communications Inc. Issued By BWS Financial (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Research analysts at BWS Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.06 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,797,000 after purchasing an additional 105,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.