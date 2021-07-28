Avantor (AVTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVTR stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,513,268 shares of company stock valued at $109,241,820 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

