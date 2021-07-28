Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post earnings of $7.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTD stock opened at $1,479.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,361.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $879.69 and a 52-week high of $1,487.19.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

