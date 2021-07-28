Financial Institutions (FISI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, analysts expect Financial Institutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FISI opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $460.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.17. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at $882,080.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

