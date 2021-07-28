Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $5,000.00

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and last traded at GBX 4,972.50 ($64.97), with a volume of 13269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,992.50 ($65.23).

The firm has a market capitalization of £770.08 million and a PE ratio of 9.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,903.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $42.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

In other news, insider Robin Archibald purchased 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,804 ($62.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,992.32 ($13,055.03).

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Company Profile (LON:CGT)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

