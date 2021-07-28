The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €52.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.27 ($60.32).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

