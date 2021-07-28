Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DNUT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. CL King started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.65.
Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at 16.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of 15.50 and a 1-year high of 21.69.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
