TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.51.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL opened at $5.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $90.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 182,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,555,000 after acquiring an additional 860,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.