OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.49% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. OppFi has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

OppFi Company Profile

