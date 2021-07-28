OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.49% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of OPFI stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. OppFi has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $11.60.
OppFi Company Profile
See Also: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.