Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Reduced by Analyst

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37. Gentex has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

