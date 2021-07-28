Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OZK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

