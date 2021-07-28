IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.95

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and traded as low as $34.83. IGM Financial shares last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IGIFF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.8522 per share. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

