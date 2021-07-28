Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) vs. GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) Critical Analysis

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) and GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Omnicom Group and GTN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicom Group 1 4 4 0 2.33 GTN 0 0 1 0 3.00

Omnicom Group currently has a consensus target price of $76.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.12%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than GTN.

Profitability

This table compares Omnicom Group and GTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicom Group 9.65% 35.92% 4.98% GTN N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omnicom Group and GTN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicom Group $13.17 billion 1.20 $945.40 million $5.05 14.55 GTN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than GTN.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats GTN on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Maxwell Dane in 1944 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

GTN Company Profile

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platforms that supply traffic information reports to radio and/or television stations. The company through its advertising spots offers information reports, such as traffic and news. Its advertising platform enables advertisers to reach audiences in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.