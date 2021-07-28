Head-To-Head Survey: Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sono-Tek and Flux Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

Flux Power has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.44%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Risk & Volatility

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.9% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50% Flux Power -63.78% -439.98% -81.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sono-Tek and Flux Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million 3.35 $1.12 million $0.07 45.71 Flux Power $16.84 million 7.61 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -3.45

Sono-Tek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power. Flux Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Flux Power beats Sono-Tek on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

