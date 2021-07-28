$91.25 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will announce sales of $91.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.00 million and the highest is $91.50 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $75.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $371.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.69 million to $373.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $412.21 million, with estimates ranging from $410.30 million to $417.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth $66,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.24 and a beta of 0.90.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

