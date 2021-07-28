HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 6,876.9% in July

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,400 shares, a growth of 6,876.9% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HDELY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.