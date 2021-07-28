Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $22.50 price objective on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UMPQ. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter worth $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.