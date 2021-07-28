Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Navigator in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVGS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NVGS opened at $9.39 on Monday. Navigator has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $524.84 million, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 2.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Navigator by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,768,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Navigator by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 54,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Navigator by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth about $1,306,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

