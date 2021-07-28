Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUUU) Short Interest Update

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUUU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 9,900.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,081,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NUUU opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Rejuvel Bio-Sciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
Rejuvel Bio-Sciences Company Profile
