Veoneer’s (VNE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $31.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veoneer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Veoneer from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.13.

VNE stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,932,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,744,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 659,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after acquiring an additional 396,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,147,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 1,223.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 231,177 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

