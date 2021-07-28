ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernetbased networking solutions. It serves telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA Optical Networking SE is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $804.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.58. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

