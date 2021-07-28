Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$41.05 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.06.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

TSE PPL opened at C$40.84 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$26.77 and a 12 month high of C$41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The company has a market cap of C$22.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.55.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.