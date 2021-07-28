Brokerages Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to announce sales of $6.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.30 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $26.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.67 billion to $27.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,617,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH stock opened at $260.32 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.80.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

