BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “C$30.19” Price Target for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has been given a C$30.19 price target by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.09.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$30.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$19.49 and a 52-week high of C$30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

