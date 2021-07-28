Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Lowered to C$20.50 at CIBC

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Firstegy lowered Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.10.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

IPL opened at C$20.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$11.23 and a 12 month high of C$21.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.77.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.