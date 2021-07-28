Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $70.16 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.