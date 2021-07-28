VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by stock analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s current price. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VEREIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.
VER has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.
Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $49.33 on Monday. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in VEREIT by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.
About VEREIT
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
Read More: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.