VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by stock analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s current price. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VEREIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

VER has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $49.33 on Monday. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in VEREIT by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

