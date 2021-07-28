AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Get AMC Networks alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $53.14 on Monday. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after buying an additional 67,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.