Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aerie’s ophthalmology drugs, Rhopressa and Rocklatan are gaining traction slowly and steadily. Approval of both drugs in additional geographies will boost overall sales. Pipeline progress has been impressive as well with other ophthalmology candidates and successful development of the same will strengthen its portfolio. Strategic acquisitions have further bolstered the pipeline with promising candidates. However, while the target market promises potential, Aerie faces stiff competition from other drugs like Eylea, Lumigan and Vyzulta, among others, which can make it tough for the company to gain foothold. Both drugs are likely to face a tough time in gaining market share. Pipeline setbacks are also likely to be a concern. Shares have outperformed the company in the year-to-date. Estimates have increased slightly ahead of Q2 earnings.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on AERI. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. The company had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

