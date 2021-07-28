Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Issued By B. Riley

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 8.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 349,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $4,909,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

