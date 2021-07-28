IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2021 guidance at 7.880-8.180 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $7.88-8.18 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $686.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $696.34.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.40.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

