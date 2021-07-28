Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. Boosted by Cormark (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million.

MTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.80.

MTL stock opened at C$13.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$8.84 and a 52 week high of C$13.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.30%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

